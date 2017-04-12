“Grace and Frankie” has been renewed for Season 4 at Netflix less than three weeks after the premiere of Season 3, Variety has learned.

The 13-episode Season 4 will debut in 2018. In addition, “Friends” alum and Emmy winner Lisa Kudrow will join the show in a guest-starring arc as Sheree, Grace’s longtime manicurist whose newfound friendship with Grace irks Frankie and threatens to drive a wedge between the titular ladies. Kudrow’s role will see her reunite with “Friends” co-creator Marta Kauffman, who co-created the Netflix series and serves as an executive producer.

The series stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as Grace and Frankie respectively, sworn enemies who find common ground when their husbands leave them for each other. Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston also star, along with Brooklyn Decker, Ethan Embry, Baron Vaughn and June Diane Raphael.

The critically-acclaimed series hails from Skydance Television, and executive producers Kauffman, by way of her Okay Goodnight production company, co-creator Howard J. Morris, Paula Weinstein, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, plus Fonda and Tomlin.

Tomlin has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe for her role on the show. In addition, the series was nominated for Outstanding Costumes for a Contemporary Series, Limited Series or Movie in 2016.