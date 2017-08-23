‘Grace and Frankie’ Writer Lands Put Pilot Order for Single-Cam Comedy at Fox

Fox has given a put pilot order to a new single-camera comedy project from “Grace and Frankie” writer Billy Finnegan.

The currently untitled project tells the story of a girl who meets a boy, but the boy does not notice. But when the girl “meets” a bus, the boy notices…sort of.

Finnegan will write the pilot and serve as an executive producer. Nahnatchka Khan will also executive produce with Mandy Summers through Khan’s Fierce Baby Productions banner. Khan is currently set up under a pod deal at 20th Century Fox Television, which will produce.

Finnegan also serves as a supervising producer on “Grace and Frankie” in addition to writing. His other credits include writing for “The Real O’Neals,” “Bad Teacher,” and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23,” where he previously worked with Khan. He is repped by CAA and Rise Management.

This marks the second put pilot order for Fierce Baby in the past week. Previously, Fox gave such an order to “Revival,” a single-camera comedy series that spoofs the recent trend of TV series revivals. Khan and Summers will also serve as executive producers on that project. Khan is repped by WME.

Finnegan’s project also marks the latest in a string of put pilot orders given out by the Big 4 broadcast networks in the past few weeks. In addition to “Revival,” ABC gave such an order to a live action “Jetsons” multi-camera comedy, while NBC gave out a put pilot order for a new political drama from “Blindspot” executive producers Greg Berlanti and Martin Gero.