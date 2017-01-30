Gordon Ramsay is heading back into the kitchen — across the pond, that is.

The busy British television star and chef (“MasterChef Junior,” “Hell’s Kitchen”) has reunited with ITV for two new series: a primetime documentary and a daytime cooking show. He’ll also serve as guest host for the net’s new late-night entertainment series, “The Nightly Show.”

These new series not only mark his return to ITV, where he launched “Hell’s Kitchen,” but also fulfill his mission for his Studio Ramsay banner, to produce projects in the U.K. and then export them to the U.S. The first show from his company, “The F Word,” a live cooking variety show, is set to debut on Fox this year.

The new daytime show, “Culinary Genius,” which also hails from Studio Ramsay, mixed food with game show and cooking elements. Each episode of the competition, which will run for four weeks on ITV, will follow nine amateur cooks competing across a range of challenges in the hope of taking home a cash prize and the title of Culinary Genius. Ramsay will appear in the show’s first week, alongside a different guest professional chef. A host is expected to be named shortly.

The documentary series, which will begin filming this year, will also be produced by Studio Ramsay. Both the documentary series and “Culinary Genius” will be distributed by All3media International.

“The Nightly Show” will mark Ramsay’s return to ITV, as guest host of the new 30-minute daily entertainment show. The series will be stripped over five nights a week for an eight-week run, featuring a different big name host each week. “The Nightly Show” will be produced for ITV by Second Act Productions.

“We’re reaching audiences on every level with this one, and I’m really excited to work on three completely different formats with ITV,” said Ramsay.

ITV’s director of television Kevin Lygo said: “Gordon is not only a world-class chef, but a world-class TV presenter. It’s a great thing to have him back where it all started, with some brand new shows. He’s an irrepressible talent and we are really looking forward to his return to ITV in 2017.”