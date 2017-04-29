Gordon Ramsay to Open ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Restaurant in Las Vegas

Gordon Ramsay is set to open a “Hell’s Kitchen” restaurant in Las Vegas at Caesar’s Palace, Ramsay announced Friday.

He unveiled the plans for the restaurant live to his fans on Facebook, with the new eatery expected to open this winter. To commemorate the announcement, Ramsay ignited his series’ 17-foot signature pitchfork, transported straight from the set of the Fox show, in the center of Caesars’ fountains. This marks Ramsay’s fifth Las Vegas restaurant and extends his partnership with Caesars Entertainment.

“Fans of the show have been asking us to bring a ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ restaurant to life since day one, so I’m thrilled to finally be doing it here at Caesars Palace,” Ramsay said. “A key element of the show’s success has always been the diners’ experience, so we are excited for guests in Las Vegas to feel like they too are part of the show – flames and all.”

Situated on one of the busiest corners in Las Vegas, the restaurant will seat nearly 300 guests, feature indoor and Strip-adjacent patio dining and will offer a daily themed brunch, dinner and bar menu. It will take its cue directly from the eponymous ITV Entertainment and Fox primetime series seen worldwide by millions of viewers, and will shine the spotlight on many of the show’s cast/chef recipes and dishes featured on the show, including many of Ramsay’s signature dishes.

Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen is a partnership between Gordon Ramsay and Caesars Entertainment in conjunction with ITV America. The television series airs in the U.S. on Fox and is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions. Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen, David Eilenberg and Gordon Ramsay serve as executive producers.