Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Culinary Genius’ Lands U.S. Syndication Deal with Fox

Gordon Ramsay’s will bring his ITV series “Culinary Genius” to U.S. Fox affiliates for a three week test run this summer.

Ramsay shared the news Thursday via his official Twitter account. Twentieth Century Fox Television made the deal with Ramsay and his Studio Ramsay production company to syndicate across Fox stations, with the American version of the series set to air during daytime Monday through Friday stating Aug 7.

“Culinary Genius” is a half-hour program adapted from the English version of the same name, with Ramsay executive producing. The show begins with the lead chef offering a cooking task demonstration for five amateur home chefs who serve as the day’s contestants. Contestants compete to be named the culinary genius of the day. It is produced by Studio Ramsay and All3Media.

Ramsay is currently set up with an overall deal at Fox, where he currently produces and appears in the cooking shows “Hell’s Kitchen,” “MasterChef,” “MasterChef Junior,” and “The F Word.”

In April, Ramsay announced plans to open a “Hell’s Kitchen” restaurant at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. The restaurant will seat nearly 300 guests, feature indoor and Strip-adjacent patio dining and will offer a daily themed brunch, dinner and bar menu. It will take its cue directly from the eponymous ITV Entertainment and Fox primetime series and will shine the spotlight on many of the show’s cast/chef recipes and dishes featured on the show, including many of Ramsay’s signature dishes. It marks Ramsay’s fifth Las Vegas restaurant and extends his partnership with Caesars Entertainment.