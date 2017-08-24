TV News Roundup: Gordon Ramsay to Produce Cocaine Docuseries for ITV

In today’s roundup, Gordon Ramsay explores the world of cocaine in a new documentary, Showtime acquires rare footage of a Prince concert, and more…

SPECIALS

ITV and Studio Ramsay have teamed up to produce “Gordon on Cocaine,” a new two-part series from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. Britain is Europe’s largest user of cocaine, which is rampant in the restaurant industry. The show will follow Ramsay as he travels the world to uncover the secrets of the drug and the damage it has done. Ramsay, who lost a friend to the drug in 2003, said, “I’ve wanted to understand the world of cocaine ever since I lost one of my chefs…and I wanted to learn why it’s becoming such an epidemic not just globally but specifically in the culinary world….The documentary is gritty and shocking, but importantly an eye opener and hopefully a real education to all those in our industry and beyond.”

Showtime has acquired the footage for Prince‘s “Sign O’ the Times” concert. Created as a companion to the critically acclaimed album of the same name and featuring songs like “If I Was Your Girlfriend” and “Little Red Corvette,” the film was directed by Prince, yet was never released on DVD. Much of the footage was shot at Prince’s Paisley Park Studios and is supplemented with filming from concerts in the Netherlands and Belgium. The rarely seen video will air on Sept. 16 at 9/8 p.m. ET/PT.

CASTING

Timothy Hutton has been tapped to star in the Netflix adaptation of “The Haunting of Hill House” based on the 1959 novel by Shirley Jackson. Hutton is set to have a leading role in the ten-episode series, possibly as the Crain family patriarch, and will star alongside Carla Gugino, Michiel Huisman, Elizabeth Reaser, Kate Siegel, and Henry Thomas. Deadline first reported the news of the casting.

RENEWALS

E! has announced a third season of its reality show “Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.” The series follows Hollywood medium Tyler Henry as he connects celebrities, such as Bobby Brown, Alan Thicke, and Jenna Dewan Tatum with deceased loved ones. The Season 2 finale airs Aug. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will feature rapper Lil’ Kim as the guest. “Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry” is produced by 44 Blue Productions and Corbett-Stern Productions in association with Mortar Media. Michael Corbett, Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, Larry Stern, Cameron Kadison, and Sarah Skibitzke serve as executive producers.

DATES

BBC America‘s comedy science-fiction detective series “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” returns Oct. 14 at 9/8c. Starring Samuel Barnett and Elijah Wood and based on the novels by Douglas Adams, Season 2 will expand on the supernatural and science-fiction elements of the first series by including elements of fantasy.

The CBS All Access original series “The Good Fight” is available exclusively on iTunes until Sept. 6. The show, which had previously only been available on CBS All Access, picks up one year after the final episode of “The Good Wife.” Starring Rose Leslie, Christine Baranski, and Cush Jumbo, the show follows Mia Rindell (Leslie), a lawyer whose reputation has been destroyed by a financial scam, and her mentor and godmother Diane Lockhart (Baranski), whose savings were lost in the same scandal. Kicked out of their previous law firm, the pair joins Lucca Quinn (Jumbo) at a distinguished Chicago law firm.

EVENTS

The Paley Center for Media in New York City announced the return of PaleyFest NY from Oct. 6-16. The festival, which celebrates the cast and creative teams of popular television programs, will feature screenings and panels for shows like “Family Guy,” “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” and “Star Trek Discovery.” The Paley Center, the Verizon Foundation, and the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment will also partner to present “From Stem to Screen: Inspiring Tomorrow’s Creators,” a networking event that connects middle school students with media professionals that rely on STEM in their careers.