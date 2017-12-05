TV Ratings: ‘Good Doctor’ Fall Finale Holds Steady

“The Good Doctor” held up well in its freshman fall finale, according to Nielsen overnight data.

Airing at 10 p.m. on ABC, “The Good Doctor” averaged a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 9.4 million viewers, even with its performance last week. It was the top-rated and most-watched scripted show of the night, and second overall in both measures behind only “The Voice” on NBC (1.9, 10 million).

It should be noted that ABC’s Monday lineup was preempted in Pittsburgh and NBC’s lineup was preempted in Cincinnati for NFL coverage, so both shows’ numbers are subject to adjustment later today.

After “The Voice,” NBC aired “Deck the Wall: A Holiday Spectacular,” which drew a 1.0 and 4.8 million viewers.

Prior to “The Good Doctor,” ABC aired the Season 5 premiere of “Great Christmas Light Fight” (1.1, 5.6 million), which was even with its Season 4 premiere.

On CBS, “Man with a Plan” (1.1, 6.3 million) was up slightly in total viewers, while “Superior Donuts” (0.9, 5.5 million) and “9JKL” (0.8, 4.7 million) dipped in the demo.

For Fox, “Lucifer” (0.9, 3.4 million) was even while “The Gifted” (0.8, 2.8 million) dipped in the demo.

On The CW, “Supergirl” (0.5, 1.8 million) and “Valor” (0.2, 1 million) were down significantly in both measures, though that was not unexpected given that “Supergirl” aired its portion of the four-part “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover last week.

NBC won the night with a 1.6 and 8.3 million viewers. ABC was second with a 1.3 and 6.9 million viewers. Fox and CBS tied for third in the demo with a 0.9, but CBS was third in total viewers with 5.3 million. Fox was fourth in viewers with 3.1 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.4 million viewers.