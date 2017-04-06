Amazon original series “Goliath” has brought on Emmy Award winner Walter Hill to direct two episodes of its upcoming second season, Variety has learned.

Hill will join newly-announced showrunner Clyde Phillips and direct the season’s opening and closing episodes. The series’ cast is led by Billy Bob Thornton, who in January won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series for Season 1. David E. Kelley, Jonathan Shapiro, Ross Fineman and Larry Trilling serve as executive producers.

Hill is a veteran director of twenty feature films, including “The Warriors,” “48 Hours,” “Brewster’s Millions,” and “Wild Bill.” He has also produced multiple popular films and shows, like all of the films in the blockbuster “Alien” franchise and the horror anthology series “Tales from the Crypt.”

He also directed AMC’s acclaimed Emmy Award-winning debut television movie, “Broken Trail,” chronicling a story of five lost immigrant women and their trail driving rescuers during the waning days of America’s West. Hill received an Emmy Award for producing and was nominated for Outstanding Directing For a Miniseries, Movie or Dramatic Special.

Most recently directed “The Assignment” which he co-wrote with Denis Hamill. The stars Michelle Rodriguez, Sigourney Weaver, Tony Shalhoub and Anthony LaPaglia, and is being released by Saban Films on April 7. In addition to his work in the cinema, Hill has also written two graphic novels which have been published in France (“Balles Perdues,” “Corps Et Âme”), the second of which served as the basis for “The Assignment.”

He is repped by ICM Partners.