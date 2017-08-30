‘Goliath’ Season 2 Adds Mark Duplass as Series Regular

Mark Duplass
Mark Duplass has joined the cast of “Goliath” Season 2 at Amazon.

Duplass will appear as a series regular in the role of Tom Wyatt, a successful Los Angeles developer who wants to give the city a distinct skyline. A prominent philanthropist, he is a major contributor to mayoral candidate Marisol Silva (Ana De La Reguera).

Mark and his brother Jay Duplass are award-winning filmmakers and producers. Together they have worked on critically-acclaimed independent films such as “The Puffy Chair,” “Cyrus,” and “Jeff, Who Lives at Home.” In 2015, the brothers created the HBO series “Togetherness,” in which Mark also starred. The show ended in 2016 after two seasons. They also created “Room 104” for HBO. The show, which debuted last month and has already been renewed, also stars Jay. The brothers also executive produce the HBO animated series “Animals.”\

Mark has also starred in a number of film and television projects, including: Colin Trevorrow’s Independent Spirit award-winning film “Safety Not Guaranteed,” Katherine Bigelow’s Oscar-winning “Zero Dark Thirty,” the Mindy Kaling series “The Mindy Project,” the long-running FX comedy series “The League,” and most recently “Manhunt: Unabomber” for Discovery. He is repped by ICM.

The new season of “Goliath” is executive produced Clyde Phillips and Lawrence Trilling. Star Billy Bob Thornton won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series for Goliath’s first season back in January. In addition to Thornton and De La Reguera, the series also stars Nina Arianda, William Hurt, Maria Bello, and Olivia Thirlby. The series was created by David E. Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro.

