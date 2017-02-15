Amazon has renewed Billy Bob Thornton’s drama “Goliath” for a second season, Variety has learned.

“Dexter” and “Nurse Jackie” scribe Clyde Phillips will be taking the reins as showrunner and executive producer, joining the executive producer team that includes David E. Kelley, Jonathan Shapiro, and Ross Fineman. Kelley currently has a bit of a full plate: He is currently exec producing HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and is also launching AT&T Audience Network’s “Mr. Mercedes,” based on the Stephen King novel.

“Goliath” centers on a washed-up lawyer (Thornton) who has one shot at redemption after a client he successfully defended from a murder charge went on to slaughter a family. Thornton won a Golden Globe for his performance in January. Speaking to reporters backstage after his win, he indicated that Amazon wanted to do more with the series, and that he was game for another round. “This one was written in a way that it had a beginning, middle and an end…but I honestly believe there is more potential for the show than what was in the first season,” he said. “I think we need to know more about where this guy came from.”

“Amazon is proud of ‘Goliath’ and Billy Bob’s amazing, Golden Globe-winning performance,” said Joe Lewis, head of comedy, drama & VR at Amazon Studios. “Great shows like this help elevate the art of storytelling. We can’t wait to bring our customers a new season soon.”

“Goliath” comes from Amazon Studios, David E. Kelley Productions, and Jonathan Shapiro Productions. William Hurt, Olivia Thirlby, Maria Bello, Molly Parker, Sarah Wynter, Harold Perrineau, Jason Ritter, and others star alongside Thornton.