Golden Globes Nominations: Streaming Steals the Spotlight

What a difference a year makes.

Last year, streaming services nabbed 10 Golden Globe nominations between Amazon and Netflix (5 each) — an impressive haul, to be sure. But this year, they proved that they’re a force to be reckoned with on the awards scene.

While HBO retained its lead atop the list of most nominated networks at the Golden Globes, Netflix jumped to second place, with 9 noms (to HBO’s 12). And while Amazon fell to just 3 noms (thanks to the snubs of “Transparent” and perennial Globes favorite “Mozart in the Jungle”) Hulu made its presence known with three nods for “The Handmaid’s Tale.” That overall total of 15 noms outpaces broadcast, which only earned 8 overall (5 for NBC, 3 for ABC).

Netflix’s surge to second place is credit to the wide range of series on the streamer. While the western “Godless” and serial killer thriller “Mindhunter” didn’t quite make the cut, several others did: “The Crown” (2 noms), “Master of None” (2), “Stranger Things” (2), “13 Reasons Why” (1), “GLOW” (1) and “Ozark” (1). Netflix has two of the five contenders in the drama race, as it did last year: reigning champion “The Crown” and “Stranger Things.” “Master of None” broke into the comedy race, as did its creator/star Aziz Ansari.

It’s no surprise that Hulu made its mark on the Globes: Its dystopian drama “The Handmaid’s Tale” won near universal acclaim and captured the best drama trophy at this summer’s Emmy Awards. Now the question for Hulu is what’s next, beyond that show’s second season. Buzzworthy 2018 offerings include the 9/11 thriller “The Looming Tower,” starring Jeff Daniels, and Beau Willimon’s futuristic drama “The First,” with Sean Penn set to make his TV debut.

Globe voters have always had a love affair with Amazon — recognizing “Mozart in the Jungle” and “Goliath.” The streamer worked its magic again this time out, with two nominations for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and a surprise nod for Kevin Bacon in “I Love Dick.” They weathered the shutout of “Transparent,” which had to have been impacted by the sexual harassment allegations against series star Jeffrey Tambor. (Similarly, Netflix’s “House of Cards” got shut out, but it’s never been a major force at the Globes; Robin Wright landed the show’s only nod last year.)

How this success will impact Amazon’s 2018 strategy remains to be seen, as the streamer searches for a replacement for head of content Roy Price, who stepped down amid his own allegations of sexual harassment. The studio is said to be embracing a new programming strategy, mandated by Jeff Bezos, focusing away from niche series and more on high-end dramas with global appeal, like its upcoming adaptation of “Lord of the Rings.”