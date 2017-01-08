The first major awards show of the year, the Golden Globes, is finally upon us.

“Only at the Golden Globes do the beautiful people of film rub shoulders with the rat-faced people of television,” Amy Poehler famously jokingly said in her 2013 opening monologue while hosting the show with Tina Fey. The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards will once again unite the biggest stars on the big and small screen. If you’re unable to watch the ceremony on TV, here’s how to catch it online on Sunday.

The show, which is airing live coast-to-coast on NBC, starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, can be live-streamed on NBC.com by signing in with a participating TV provider account. TV providers include AT&T U-verse, Charter Spectrum, Cox, DirectTV, Dish Network, Optimum, and Verizon.

If you only care about the red-carpet fashions and chit chat, you can stream the official carpet coverage live at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on Twitter. Both Twitter users and non-users in the U.S. can watch the pre-show coverage on goldenglobes.twitter.com and on the Golden Globes Twitter account. NBC will air its “Golden Globes Arrival Special” at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET

E!’s “Live From the Red Carpet,” hosted again this year by Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest, will also stream online beginning at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.

Jimmy Fallon will emcee the ceremony from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Check back for the full list of 2017 Golden Globes winners.