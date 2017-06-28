QUIZ: Which ‘GLOW’ Character Are You?

Last weekend, Netflix released “GLOW,” a fictional look at the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. In the process, we got to know such characters as Ruth and Debbie — as well as their alter-egos Zoya the Destroyer and Liberty Belle — and saw them in action in the ring.

In honor of the show’s premiere, Variety has compiled a very scientific (not really) algorithm to determine which wrestler, or director or producer, you’re most like. Are you tough-as-nails like Cherry Bang, or softer like Carmen? Are you a “visionary” like Sam, or more of a follower like Justine? Take our quiz to find out!