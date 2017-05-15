‘GLOW’ First Trailer Puts Women’s Wrestling on the Map (Watch)

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
'GLOW' First Trailer Puts Women's Wrestling
Netflix

Netflix released the first trailer for the upcoming wrestling drama “GLOW” on Monday.

“GLOW” tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in 1980s Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she auditions for a spot with the upstart promotion Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.

In addition to working with 12 Hollywood misfits, Ruth also has to compete with Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin) a former soap actress, And boss Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron), a washed-up, B-movie director.

The series was created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch. “Orange Is the New Black” creator Jenji Kohan and Tara Herrmann executive produce alongside Flahive and Mensch, who are serving as showrunners.

“GLOW” will premiere on Netflix June 23.

 

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad