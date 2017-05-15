‘GLOW’ First Trailer Puts Women’s Wrestling on the Map (Watch)

Netflix released the first trailer for the upcoming wrestling drama “GLOW” on Monday.

“GLOW” tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in 1980s Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she auditions for a spot with the upstart promotion Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.

In addition to working with 12 Hollywood misfits, Ruth also has to compete with Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin) a former soap actress, And boss Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron), a washed-up, B-movie director.

The series was created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch. “Orange Is the New Black” creator Jenji Kohan and Tara Herrmann executive produce alongside Flahive and Mensch, who are serving as showrunners.

“GLOW” will premiere on Netflix June 23.