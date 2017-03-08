Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt will star in NBC’s comedy pilot from writer Mike O’Brien and executive producer Seth Meyers, Variety has learned.

Formerly titled “AP Bio,” the untitled project is about a hilariously cynical Ivy League professor who loses out on his dream job and goes to work as a high school biology teacher where he imposes his unorthodox teaching style and uses the kids to plot out revenge on those who wronged him.

Howerton will play the lead biology teacher, named Jack, and Oswalt will play the role of Principal Durbin.

The pilot was penned by Mike O’Brien, who will serve as executive producer with Meyers, Lorne Michaels, Mike Shoemaker and Andrew Singer. Universal TV is the studio, producing along with Michaels’ company Broadway Video.

Oswalt is repped by UTA, manager Dave Rath and attorney Lev Ginsburg.