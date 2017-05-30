CBS Shakeup: Glenn Geller to Exit as Kelly Kahl, Thom Sherman Take Entertainment Reins

Glenn Geller is stepping down from his role as CBS Entertainment president, two months after suffering a mild heart attack. Industry sources say CBS has opted to reconfigure its entertainment leadership, with plans to promote longtime scheduling chief Kelly Kahl and recruit Thom Sherman from the CW.

Kahl is a 21-year CBS veteran who is one of CBS Corp. chief Leslie Moonves’ most trusted lieutenants. Sherman has been with CW since 2006 and has been a key architect of its recent success with superhero actioners and offbeat dramedies.

CBS declined to comment.

Kahl impressed the industry when he was tapped to handle a big portion of CBS’ May 17 upfront presentation to advertisers at Carnegie Hall. Kahl has been CBS’ scheduling chief for nearly 20 years, but he had never handled the rundown of CBS’ new schedule on the big stage, until this year when he was needed to fill in for Geller. Kahl’s confidence on stage sparked immediate speculation that he was in line for an expanded role given Geller’s health concerns.

Titles and the division of labor for Kahl, most recently senior exec VP of CBS Primetime, and Sherman were not immediately clear. Sherman has a deep background in creative development, having served as president of J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot banner and as an ABC drama development exec before his CW tenure. Kahl has been a longtime steward of the CBS programming brand with an innate sense of what works and what doesn’t on the broadcast platform. He’s also been a CW board member, representing CBS’ interest in the joint venture with Warner Bros., for years.

Geller had been head of current programming before succeeding Nina Tassler as CBS’ president of entertainment in the fall of 2015. It’s understood that Geller met with Moonves last week and asked to transition to a new role in light of suffering a heart attack at the age of 45. It’s expected that he will set up a production deal with CBS Television Studios. CBS sources emphasized that it was Geller’s decision to leave the entertainment president post. During his short tenure, CBS delivered a hit drama with the Michael Weatherly starrer “Bull,” while the track record in comedy and unscripted has been mixed.

In March, Geller sent a memo to staff saying that he would take a leave of absence and would return to work at the end of May. His heart attack had occurred two weeks earlier, and he had been at home resting since that time. Geller has said that doctors assured him that he was “on track for a full recovery.” Moonves made no leadership changes following Geller’s heart attack, which came seven weeks before the network’s 2017 upfront presentation.

Under Geller, CBS continued its strong performance in primetime total viewers, leading all of television with an average of 9.6 million in Nielsen most-current data for the 2016-17 season — the 14th time in 15 years that the network has lead by that metric. But CBS also finished the season third of the Big Four in the 18-49 demo, falling behind NBC and Fox with a 1.8 rating, staying only two tenths of a point ahead of ABC. CBS has in recent years developed sturdy dramas such as “Bull” and “Scorpion,” but has failed to launch a buzzy, breakout show that fares as well in the 18-49 demo as Fox’s “Empire” or NBC’s “This Is Us.”

Nor has it developed a successor to its top-rated series, Chuck Lorre comedy “The Big Bang Theory.” CBS and producer Warner Bros. negotiated a two-season renewal for the show this spring, after which the multicamera comedy is expected to end.

(Pictured: Kelly Kahl, Thom Sherman, Glenn Geller)