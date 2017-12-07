‘Girls’ Writer Murray Miller’s Lawyers Retract Claim That Assault Accuser Demanded Money

Debra Birnbaum

Murray Miller Aurora Perrineau
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Girls” writer Murray Miller — who has been accused of sexual assault by actress Aurora Perrineau — had initially claimed that Perrineau had demanded money from him. Now his lawyers are apologizing, saying that claim was incorrect — and that she’d never requested damages.

In a statement to Variety, Donald Walerstein and Matthew Walerstein wrote, “In a previous statement to the media, we stated that Ms. Perrineau sought substantial monetary damages from our client Murray Miller. Neither Ms. Perrineau nor her attorney have ever made a demand for money. Our previous above statement was incorrect and the result of a good-faith misunderstanding.”

In their initial response, Matthew Walerstein had denied the allegations against Miller and said, “After being contacted several weeks ago by lawyers who—on Ms. Perrineau’s behalf—sought substantial monetary damages from him, Mr. Miller’s legal team gathered overwhelming evidence directly contradicting these false and offensive claims. Only after her demands for money were rebuffed did Ms. Perrineau go to the police.”

Perrineau did in fact file a report to the L.A. County Sheriff, and the LAPD is conducting an investigation.

Girls” co-showrunners Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner were also compelled to backtrack for their role in the case, and apologized for their initial statement, which they had offered in defense of Miller. “While our first instinct is to listen to every woman’s story, our insider knowledge of Murray’s situation makes us confident that sadly this accusation is one of the 3% of assault cases that are misreported every year,” they wrote. “It is a true shame to add to that number, as outside of Hollywood women still struggle to be believed.”

Dunham reversed course the next day, and issued an apology for her defense of Murray. “Every woman who comes forward deserves to be heard, fully and completely, and our relationship with the accused should not be part of the calculation anyone makes when examining her case,” she wrote.

The Wrap first reported the allegations by Perrineau.

 

