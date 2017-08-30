‘Girls’ Creators’ Film ‘Tokyo Project’ Picked Up by HBO

“Tokyo Project,” a short film from director Richard Shepard, will be broadcast on HBO.

Set in Japan, “Tokyo Project” is a 30-minute romance that follows two strangers as they explore the titular city. The film is produced, written, and directed by Shepard, who helmed 12-episodes of HBO’s Golden Globe-winning comedy “Girls.” Starring Elisabeth Moss, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Shu Kakizawa, “Tokyo Project” made its world premiere at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival.

“This was a true labor of love,” Shepard said. “Shooting in Tokyo with this perfect cast and crew. And to have it end up at HBO is my dream come true. HBO has always been so supportive of my creative work. It’s a perfect outcome.”

“Girls” co-creators Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner serve as executive producers with Karen J. Lauder. Stacey Reiss is producer. The film is produced by Dunham and Konner’s A Casual Romance and Karen J. Lauder’s Priotity Pictures.

“Tokyo Project” will premiere on HBO Saturday, Oct. 14 at 10 p.m.