Bravo’s “Inside the Actor’s Studio” will gather the cast of HBO’s “Girls” on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. Host James Lipton will sit down with creator, co-executive producer and star Lena Dunham, as well as stars Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet and Allison Williams to discuss their experiences just a few days ahead of the start of the comedy’s sixth and final season, premiering on HBO Sunday, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m.

In the episode, the cast to touches on topics ranging from their own individual backgrounds to the intimate journey the cast members have experienced as a group both on and off screen. The episode will also feature a special message delivered by producer Judd Apatow, surprising Dunham, as well as Williams gracing the audience with her singing abilities. Kirke will reveal her difficult decision to become a full-time actress, and Mamet shares an ancestral story that not even her co-stars were aware of.

Asked by Lipton why the show is ending after six season, Dunham responds, “At a certain point, girls become women.”

Viewers of the episode will learn each performer’s favorite scene over the span of the series, as well as the most valuable things they have taken away from being a part of the series, and an in-depth look at what it was like to say goodbye.