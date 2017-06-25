‘Girlboss’ Canceled After 1 Season at Netflix

Netflix has canceled the freshman comedy series “Girlboss,” Variety has confirmed.

Sophia Amoruso, whose life was the inspiration for the series, shared the news in a series of Instagram stories on Saturday.

“So that Netflix series about my life got canceled,” she wrote. “While I’m proud of the work we did, I’m looking forward to controlling my narrative from here on out. It was a good show, and I was privileged to work with incredible talent, but living my life as a caricature was hard even if only for two months. Yes, I can be difficult. No, I’m not a dick. No, someone named Shane never cheated on me. It will be nice to someday tell the story of what’s happened in the last few years. Ppl read the headline, not the correction, I’ve learned.”

The series was based on Amoruso’s New York Times best-selling book of the same name. It centers on Amoruso (Britt Robertson), who began selling vintage clothes on eBay and, by the age of 28, had built the multi-million dollar fashion empire, Nasty Gal.

“Pitch Perfect” screenwriter Kay Cannon served as executive producer and showrunner on the series, which launch in April. Charlize Theron also executive produced with Laverne McKinnonand through her Denver & Delilah production company. Beth Konoof, Christian Ditter and Amoruso also executive produced. Ditter also directed several episodes of the series.

This is the latest in a series of cancellations for Netflix in the past few weeks. The streaming giant also recently canceled the Baz Luhrman hip-hop drama “The Get Down” after one season in May, while the Wachowski sisters’ action series “Sense8″ was canceled after two seasons in early June.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos discussed the cancellation of latter two shows at the annual Produced By conference, saying, “Relative to what you spent, are people watching it? That is pretty traditional,” Sarandos said. “When I say that, a big expensive show for a huge audience is great. A big, expensive show for a tiny audience is hard even in our model to make that work very long.”