‘Girlboss’ Canceled After 1 Season at Netflix

Girlboss
Netflix has canceled the freshman comedy series “Girlboss.”

Sophia Amoruso, whose life was the inspiration for the series, shared the news in a series of Instagram stories on Saturday.

“So that Netflix series about my life got canceled,” she wrote. “While I’m proud of the work we did, I’m looking forward to controlling my narrative from here on out. It was a good show, and I was privileged to work with incredible talent, but living my life as a caricature was hard even if only for two months. Yes, I can be difficult. No, I’m not a dick. No, someone named Shane never cheated on me. It will be nice to someday tell the story of what’s happened in the last few years. Ppl read the headline, not the correction, I’ve learned.”

More to come…

 

