“Girl Meets World” has been cancelled after three seasons.

The Disney Channel series, which is a spinoff of the hugely popular ’90s sitcom “Boy Meets World,” starred original cast members Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel.

News of the cancellation was announced on the Twitter account for the “Girl Meets World” writers room, though Disney Channel has not officially confirmed the show being cancelled and did not immediately reply to Variety‘s request.

On Wednesday night, the writers room account tweeted: “I just officially got the call, and would like to thank this audience for its incredible love and loyalty. Please watch our January episodes.”

Over the holidays, there was much speculation over the fate of the show, as the writers room tweeted cryptic messages, writing that the show’s future was uncertain, and cast members re-tweeted those messages, adding weight to the potential cancellation. When the Season 3 finale wrapped shooting, much of the cast and crew posted farewell messages, as well.

“Girl Meets World” debuted in June 2014, garnering much chatter from nostalgic generations of fans who watched “Boy Meets World.” The show follows the lives of the now adult couple Cory (Savage) and Topanga (Fishel), as they raise their kids Riley (Blanchard) and Auggie (August Maturo) in New York City.

Aside from bringing back original “Boy Meets World” stars — and many original guests, resulting in buzzy TV reunions — the show served as a launching pad for two new stars, Rowan Blanchard and Sabrina Carpenter. Both actresses have also starred in their own Disney Channel Original Movies, have created music and have attracted large fan-bases, like much past Mouse House talent.

Currently in the midst of Season 3, “Girl Meets World” is set to wrap the season on Jan. 20, which will serve as the series’ final episode.