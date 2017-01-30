Gina Rodriguez and her production company have inked an overall deal with CBS Television Studios, Variety has learned.

Under the multi-year pact, the “Jane the Virgin” star, through her I Can And I Will Productions banner, will develop a wide range of projects for network, cable and streaming platforms.

Rodriguez has already set up her first project under the new deal: she has optioned the German format “Dr. Illegal,” a medical series. Emily Gipson is the development executive for Rodriguez’s company.

I Can and I Will Prods. is committed to promoting diverse culture on the screen — a cause that Rodriguez has been extremely vocal about, specially with her Latino culture. She is a involved with the National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts, NCLR, CHCI, NALIP and Votolatino. She also recently established the We Will foundation, which focuses on arts, education and scholarship funding for the less fortunate, with the aim of empowering young woman.

Rodriguez won the Golden Globe for her starring role on “Jane the Virgin,” which hails from CBS TV Studios, in 2015. She was nominated again in 2016 and 2017.

Aside from starring in the CW’s “Jane the Virgin,” which has been picked up for a fourth season, Rodriguez is working a book, “I Can And I Will: Tools My Daddy Gave Me,” which will hit shelves later this year. The book is being published by CBS TV Studios’ sister company Simon & Schuster.

I Can And I Will Productions is repped by Primary Wave and APA.