The TV Academy has spoken: “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” will be submitted in the limited series categories for Emmy nominations.

Producers of the Netflix revival had petitioned for the limited series designation rather than going into the toughest Emmy category of drama series. There was some question as to whether “Year in the Life” should be considered a returning series, given that it was an extension of the series that ran from 2000 to 2007 on the WB Network and CW.

That means that “Gilmore Girls” and its cast — including stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel — will vie against limited series contenders “Big Little Lies,” “Feud,” and “American Crime,” among others.

A two-thirds vote from the nine-member panel, which includes five industry leaders appointed by the Academy chairman and four appointees by the board of governors, was required to approve the petition.

Nominations for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced on Thursday, July 13. The awards will be held Sept. 17 on CBS, hosted by Stephen Colbert, host of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”