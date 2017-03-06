Are more episodes of “Gilmore Girls” in store for Netflix? Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, told the U.K. Press Association that there have been “very preliminary” discussions with “Gilmore” chiefs Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino about producing more installments of the franchise.

“We hope. We obviously loved the success of the show, fans loved how well it was done, it delivered what they hoped,” Sarandos said, according to a report published Sunday by Britain’s North-West Evening Mail.

“The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favourite show to come back and for it to disappoint you but they sure delivered and people were really excited about more and we have been talking to them about the possibility of that,” he said, according to the Evening Mail.

Reps for Netflix and “Gilmore Girls” producer Warner Bros. Television could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday.

Netflix brought “Gilmore Girls” back last November for four 90-minute installments that were billed as “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.” Fans of the WB Network drama were heartened as the Sherman-Palladino and Palladino finally got the chance to deliver the story they intended to tell a decade ago when the original series wrapped its run. But friction with the studio led the couple to exit before the show’s seventh and final season.

The door for additional episodes was left wide open by the story twist at the close of the fourth “Year in the Life” segment. Stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel have already committed to new projects, which could complicate efforts to schedule the production of new installments. Graham has signed on to the Fox/20th Century Fox TV comedy pilot “Linda From HR”; Bledel is a co-star of the upcoming Hulu/MGM TV drama “The Handmaid’s Tale.”