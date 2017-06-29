Gillian Anderson Criticizes ‘X-Files’ All-Male Writing Staff

The truth is out there … and Gillian Anderson was hoping for better.

The “X-Files” star tweeted her disapproval after TVLine reported that the show’s Season 11 writer’s room is comprised of all men.

The initial report states that creator Chris Carter will be joined in the room by series veterans Glen Morgan, Darin Morgan, and James Wong. Three newcomers are also reportedly joining the team — Gabe Rotter, Benjamin Van Allen, and Brad Follmer.

“And 2 out of 207 eps directed by women,” Anderson wrote. “I too look forward to the day when the numbers are different.” She added the hashtag, #TheFutureisFemale.

Anderson has been vocal about gender equality in Hollywood in the past. When “The X-Files” was announced, following a decade-long hiatus, Anderson revealed that during the original series it took her three seasons to close the pay gap between herself and David Duchovny. What’s more, when she was approached to take part in the revival, Anderson said that she was once again offered half of her male co-star, and had to negotiate her way to parity.

Anderson’s performance in the show as Dana Scully has earned her both a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy. She currently plays Media in Showtime’s series “American Gods.”

“The X-Files” Season 11 is expected to air during the 2017-2018 television season.