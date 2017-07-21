‘The Gifted’ Won’t Cross Over With ‘X-Men’ Films, ‘Legion’

Fox’s upcoming “X-Men” spinoff “The Gifted” will not cross over with the films produced by the company’s movie studio or its other TV series.

Speaking Friday at Comic-Con in San Diego, showrunner Matt Nix downplayed the potential for any crossover with other iterations of Marvel’s mutant franchise. “The Gifted,” according to Nix, takes place in its own unique timeline.

“One of the great favors that ‘Days of Future Past’ did for all of us is establish many streams,” Nix said, referring to the 2014 film directed by Bryan Singer. “I guess that one answer is that this is one of those many streams.”

“The Gifted,” he added, does “not share a universe with” the films or other “X-Men” series.

“Right now one of the things that comes out in the show is the X-Men are gone,” Nix said when asked whether members of the superhero team would appear in the show. “Why are they gone? That’s a thing in the show. It’s not just that they’re too expensive for television — though that may be related.”

“When asked by a fan whether ‘The Gifted’ would cross over with another “X-Men”-inspired series, FX’s “Legion,” Lauren Shuler Donner, who executive produces both shows, replied, “I’m sorry to break your heart. No, but thank you for wanting it.”

Prior to the start of Friday’s panel, the cast and creators of the new series revealed several minutes of previously unseen footage from the show.

The first scenes showed Jamie Chung’s Blink on the run from police officers in hot pursuit. When cornered, Chung’s character uses her power to open a portal — one that she disappears through, and which does apparent damage to the police car racing toward her.

Later, Emma Dumont’s Polaris — who in Marvel’s comics is the daughter of X-Men villain Magneto — is confronted by Stephen Moyer’s Reed Strucker. Polaris is being held in a plastic cage, much as Magneto was held in at the end of the first “X-Men” film. When Moyer’s character, who hunts mutants, enters the cage, Polaris is shown using her powers in the same way as Magneto.

“She’s a daddy’s girl,” Dumont said during the panel.

Based on Marvel’s “X-Men” comics, “The Gifted” follows the Strucker family: a suburban couple played by Moyer and Amy Acker whose ordinary lives are rocked by the discovery that their children, played by Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White, possess mutant powers. On the run from a hostile government, the family joins forces with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, and Coby Bell also star as Eclipse, Blink, Polaris, Thunderbird, and Jace Turner, respectively. The show is written by Max Nix and directed by Bryan Singer, who directed several X-Men films.

“The Gifted” premieres Oct. 2 at 9 p.m.