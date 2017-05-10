‘Ghosted,’ ‘LA to Vegas’ Land Series Orders From Fox

Fox has given series orders to “Ghosted” and “LA>Vegas,” its first comedy greenlights for the 2017-18 season.

Starring Dylan McDermott, “LA>Vegas” is an ensemble single-camera workplace comedy about a group of underdogs trying to find their place in the world, set on the Friday night flight from LAX to Vegas and the returning flight on Sunday, who all share the same goal: to come back a winner in the casino of life. The 30-minute, single-cam comedy was created by Lon Zimmet who wrote the pilot and will serve as executive producer with Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Chris Henchy and Steve Levitan. The pilot was directed by Levitan, co-creator of “Modern Family.”

“Ghosted” has been described as “The X-Files” as a comedy. The single-cam follows a cynical skeptic played by Craig Robinson and a genius “true believer” in the paranormal played by Adam Scott who are recruited by The Bureau Underground to look into the rampant “unexplained” activity in Los Angeles, all while uncovering a larger mystery that could threaten the existence of the human race.

Robinson and Scott will both serve as executive producers, in addition to starring. Other EPs are Naomi Scott, Oly Obst, Mark Schulman and Tom Gormican (“That Awkward Moment”), who penned the pilot. Kevin Etten (“Workaholics,” “Scrubs,” “Desperate Housewives”) has signed on as showrunner and will also serve as an exec producer. The series hails from 3Arts, Gettin’ Rad Productions and Twentieth Century Fox Television.

The pickups for “Ghosted” and “LA>Vegas” follow Fox’s first drama order yesterday, for Marvel action series “The Gifted.”

 

    1. George Lewis says:
      May 10, 2017 at 11:08 am

      More silly junk to pass on. We want THIN ICE and BEHIND ENEMY LINES to be ordered to series!

