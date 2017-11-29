You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Ghosted’ Picked Up for Six Additional Episodes at Fox, Enlists New Showrunner

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ghosted” has been picked up for six more episodes at FoxVariety has learned.

With the additional episode order, the first season of the sci-fi comedy series will run for 16 episodes total. In addition, “The Office” alum Paul Lieberstein is joining the show as executive producer and showrunner, taking over for Kevin Etten.

The series stars Craig Robinson and Adam Scott as a former LAPD detective and a genius true believer in the paranormal who are recruited by a secret government agency known as The Bureau Underground. Each week, they investigate supernatural phenomenon in an attempt to protect the human race. The series also stars Ally Walker, Adeel Akhtar, and Amber Stevens West.

The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and was created by Tom Gormican. Robinson, Scott, Naomi Scott, Mark Schulman, Oly Obst, Lieberstein, and Gormican serve as executive producers. Jonathan Krisel directed the pilot, on which he also served as an executive producer.

The series is currently averaging a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.8 million viewers per episode in Nielsen’s Live+Same Day ratings.

Fox previously gave an early Season 2 renewal to Seth MacFarlane’s “The Orville.” With the additional episode order for “The Orville,” the only other Fox freshman series awaiting word on its fate is the 20th Century Fox-Marvel series “The Gifted.”

More TV

  • 'Ghosted' Picked Up for Six Additional

    'Ghosted' Picked Up for Six Additional Episodes at Fox, Enlists New Showrunner

    “Ghosted” has been picked up for six more episodes at Fox, Variety has learned. With the additional episode order, the first season of the sci-fi comedy series will run for 16 episodes total. In addition, “The Office” alum Paul Lieberstein is joining the show as executive producer and showrunner, taking over for Kevin Etten. The series […]

  • Matt Lauer Joins List of High-Profile

    Matt Lauer Joins Long List of Media Figures Recently Hit by Harassment Scandals

    “Ghosted” has been picked up for six more episodes at Fox, Variety has learned. With the additional episode order, the first season of the sci-fi comedy series will run for 16 episodes total. In addition, “The Office” alum Paul Lieberstein is joining the show as executive producer and showrunner, taking over for Kevin Etten. The series […]

  • SMILF review

    'SMILF' Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

    “Ghosted” has been picked up for six more episodes at Fox, Variety has learned. With the additional episode order, the first season of the sci-fi comedy series will run for 16 episodes total. In addition, “The Office” alum Paul Lieberstein is joining the show as executive producer and showrunner, taking over for Kevin Etten. The series […]

  • Matt Lauer

    Hollywood Reacts to Matt Lauer's Firing: 'Don't Let the Door Hit You on the Way Out'

    “Ghosted” has been picked up for six more episodes at Fox, Variety has learned. With the additional episode order, the first season of the sci-fi comedy series will run for 16 episodes total. In addition, “The Office” alum Paul Lieberstein is joining the show as executive producer and showrunner, taking over for Kevin Etten. The series […]

  • Matt Lauer Fired: Savannah Guthrie Announces

    Savannah Guthrie Fights Back Tears Announcing Matt Lauer's Firing (Video)

    “Ghosted” has been picked up for six more episodes at Fox, Variety has learned. With the additional episode order, the first season of the sci-fi comedy series will run for 16 episodes total. In addition, “The Office” alum Paul Lieberstein is joining the show as executive producer and showrunner, taking over for Kevin Etten. The series […]

  • Megyn Kelly

    Megyn Kelly: 'I Heard Rumors' About Matt Lauer, But 'I Hear a Lot of Rumors About Myself'

    “Ghosted” has been picked up for six more episodes at Fox, Variety has learned. With the additional episode order, the first season of the sci-fi comedy series will run for 16 episodes total. In addition, “The Office” alum Paul Lieberstein is joining the show as executive producer and showrunner, taking over for Kevin Etten. The series […]

  • Maxime Saada Canal Plus Group

    Canal Plus' Accent on Content Starting to Pay Dividends for Parent Vivendi

    “Ghosted” has been picked up for six more episodes at Fox, Variety has learned. With the additional episode order, the first season of the sci-fi comedy series will run for 16 episodes total. In addition, “The Office” alum Paul Lieberstein is joining the show as executive producer and showrunner, taking over for Kevin Etten. The series […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad