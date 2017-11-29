‘Ghosted’ Picked Up for Six Additional Episodes at Fox, Enlists New Showrunner

“Ghosted” has been picked up for six more episodes at Fox, Variety has learned.

With the additional episode order, the first season of the sci-fi comedy series will run for 16 episodes total. In addition, “The Office” alum Paul Lieberstein is joining the show as executive producer and showrunner, taking over for Kevin Etten.

The series stars Craig Robinson and Adam Scott as a former LAPD detective and a genius true believer in the paranormal who are recruited by a secret government agency known as The Bureau Underground. Each week, they investigate supernatural phenomenon in an attempt to protect the human race. The series also stars Ally Walker, Adeel Akhtar, and Amber Stevens West.

The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and was created by Tom Gormican. Robinson, Scott, Naomi Scott, Mark Schulman, Oly Obst, Lieberstein, and Gormican serve as executive producers. Jonathan Krisel directed the pilot, on which he also served as an executive producer.

The series is currently averaging a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.8 million viewers per episode in Nielsen’s Live+Same Day ratings.

Fox previously gave an early Season 2 renewal to Seth MacFarlane’s “The Orville.” With the additional episode order for “The Orville,” the only other Fox freshman series awaiting word on its fate is the 20th Century Fox-Marvel series “The Gifted.”