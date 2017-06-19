TV News Roundup: Epix Releases ‘Get Shorty’ Sneak Peak (Watch)

In today’s roundup, EPIX has released a sneak peek of “Get Shorty,” and Sean Bean will star in Crackle’s “The Oath.”

FIRST LOOKS

EPIX has released a sneak peek of its upcoming series “Get Shorty,” starring Ray Romano and Chris O’Dowd. The 10-episode series premieres Sunday, August 13 at 10 p.m. and follows O’Dowd as Miles Daly, a hitman from Nevada who tries to become a movie producer in Hollywood to leave his criminal past behind and win back his recently-estranged family. There, he meets Rick Moreweather (Romano), a washed up producer of low quality films who begrudgingly becomes Miles’ partner and guide through the maze of show business. The preview sees O’Dowd pitching his story to Moreweather, with initially fruitless results.

A trailer for TBS‘s new comedy “The Guest Book” created by Greg Garcia was released. The show will feature a cast of characters living in a small mountain town where vacationing guests come to stay and write down their tales in the guest book. Starring Kellie Martin, Kimberly Leahy, Charlie Robinson, Aloma Wright, Carly Jibson, and Lou Wilson, the series premieres Thursday, August 3 at 10 p.m. Watch the trailer below.

CASTING

Sean Bean has been cast in Crackle‘s upcoming original police drama series “The Oath.” Set to debut in 2018, the 10-episode original is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television Inc., with the premiere episode directed by Jeff T. Thomas. “The Oath” explores the world of secret societies comprised of law enforcement officers. Bean will play Tom Hammond, the previous leader of one of the most dominant police gangs who was imprisoned after a deal with an undercover FBI agent. After he’s released, Hammond becomes intent on regaining his power. Bean is represented by CAA and Jane Epstein at Independent Talent in the UK. Crackle is Sony Television Network’s free, ad supported streaming network.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Justin Manfredi has been announced as the new senior vice president of marketing for AMC and SundanceTV. Most recently Manfredi was the global senior director of digital marketing for Activision. In his new role, he will be responsible for creating strategic and targeted brand-building campaigns across linear, digital, and social platforms. He will report to Linda Schupack, executive vice president of marketing, and be based in New York.