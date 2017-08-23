Epix Renews ‘Get Shorty’ For Season 2

Epix has given a second-season pickup to its latest original series, MGM Television’s dark comedy “Get Shorty.”

Epix has ordered 10 more episodes of the show, exec produced by Davey Holmes and Alan Arkin. The adaptation of the 1990 Elmore Leonard novel stars Chris O’Dowd, Ray Romano, Lidio Porto, Megan Stevenson, Sean Bridgers, and Carolyn Dodd premiered Aug. 13. The show joined spy drama “Berlin Station” and the political comedy “Graves” on Epix’s original series roster.

“ ‘Get Shorty’ is our most successful original scripted series to date, and continues to deliver phenomenal performances. We are thrilled to be working again with MGM Television, Davey Holmes, Chris O’Dowd, Ray Romano and the Get Shorty team on a second season,” said Epix chief Mark Greenberg.

The hourlong series revolves around O’Dowd as a hitman from Nevada who struggles to shed his criminal past after he moves to Hollywood to become a movie producer. The novel was adapted as a movie by MGM in 1995.

Epix’s investment in original programming is fueled by parent company MGM’s desire to use the pay cable platform as a launchpad for shows that can be sold again to international TV and SVOD outlets. Epix last week greenlit another scripted project, a limited series based on the 2012 novel “The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair.”