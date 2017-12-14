‘Get Christie Love’ Reboot at ABC Casts Kylie Bunbury in Lead Role

Kylie Bunbury Game Night
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/REX/Shutterstock

The planned reboot of “Get Christie Love” has cast Kylie Bunbury in the title role, Variety has confirmed.

Inspired by the 1970s TV movie and subsequent ABC series, the new series is described as a music-driven drama that centers on Christie Love, an African American female CIA agent who leads an elite ops unit. She transforms into whomever she needs to be to get the job done, especially when it’s down to the wire and the stakes are life and death. The project has landed a pilot production commitment at ABC.

Bunbury was most recently seen portraying the first female professional Major League Baseball player for Fox in “Pitch.” Her past television roles include ABC Family’s murder mystery series “Twisted”, working opposite Ben Kingsley in the mini-series, “Tut”, and joining the CBS hit summer series “Under The Dome” for writer and creator, Brian K. Vaughn, and Stephen King as a key figure to the finale of the series. She will next be seen in Warner Bros. “Game Night” alongside Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams.

Bunbury is represented by Principal Entertainment and ICM Partners.

Courtney A. Kemp will serve as executive producer and showrunner on the reboot. Debra Martin Chase will executive produce via Martin Chase Productions along with Vin Diesel and Shana C. Waterman via One Race Television. The project is a co-production of Lionsgate Television and Universal Television.

