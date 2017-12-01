Geraldo Rivera Apologizes to Bette Midler Following Resurfaced Groping Claim

Geraldo Rivera apologized to Bette Midler on Friday in the wake of recently resurfaced sexual harassment allegations against the Fox News contributor.

Midler took to Twitter on Thursday to request an apology from Rivera after a video was brought to light of Midler telling Barbara Walters in 1991 that Rivera and his producer groped and drugged her in a bathroom in the early 1970s.

“Although I recall the time Bette Midler has alluded to much differently than she, that does not change the fact that she has a right to speak out & demand an apology from me, for in the very least, publicly embarrassing her all those years ago,” Rivera wrote on Twitter. “Bette, I apologize.”

Rivera also apologized for his 1991 “tawdry” autobiography’s, “Exposing Myself,” depiction of “consensual events in 1973.”

“I’ve deeply regretted its distasteful & disrespectful tone & have refrained from speaking about it — I’m embarrassed & profoundly sorry to those mentioned — I have & again apologize to anyone offended,” he said.

In the 26-year-old interview, Midler told Walters, “I did not offer myself up on the altar of Geraldo Rivera. He was unseemly. His behavior was unseemly.”

Midler added of the incident, “If I had known 20 years later he was going to end up a slimy talk show host, I never would have even let him in the room. I mean, you have no way of knowing that these things are going to come back to haunt you.”