In today’s TV news roundup, Diablo Cody casts Georgia King in her ABC comedy pilot “Raised by Wolves,” the new seasons of “Real Housewives of Potomac” and “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” get premiere dates, and Fox News hosts a town hall.

CASTING

“Juno” writer Diablo Cody and Berlanti Productions have cast the lead in their adaptation of the 2015 U.K. series “Raised by Wolves.” Georgia King (“Vice Principals”) will star in the single-camera ABC comedy pilot based on British columnist, author, and show creator Caitlin Moran and her sister Caroline’s childhoods. The show follows Sheila Gable (King), a tough, blue-collar mother struggling to support her five opinionated and eccentric kids in a Midwestern town.

DATES

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” will be back with more drama on April 2 at 9/8c p.m. Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, and Charrisse Jackson-Jordan will be joined by new housewife Monique Samuels on the second season of the reality series. The first season of the Bravo show averaged 2.2 million total viewers, becoming the network’s highest-rated freshman series since “Vanderpump Rules.”

Vocativ Films’ “Dark Net” returns to Showtime for its second season on April 6 at 10/9c p.m. The upcoming season of the provocative docu-series will take viewers even further into the deep web by chronicling how the internet completely pervades our lives — from our communities to our relationships. Vocativ’s founder Mati Kochavi created the show, while Danna Rabin, Vivian Schiller, and Adi Kochavi executive produce for Vocativ Films and David Shadrack Smith for Part2 Productions. Reruns of episodes from the first season are currently airing on Thursdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” will return to VH1 for a sixth season with new faces and returning cast members alike. The new season, slated to premiere on March 6 at 8/7c p.m., will bring Stevie J, Joseline Hernandez, and Mimi Faust back together, along with newbies Melissa Scott, Lovely Mimi, and Sierra Gates.

SPECIALS

Fox News Channel‘s “The First 100 Days” will feature a live town hall on Tuesday. The primetime program, which airs at 7/6c, will take to Jacksonville, Fla., for a dialogue between key newsmakers and Florida voters. Martha MacCallum will moderate the discussion on immigration in the context of national security and jobs. Ron Desantis, a republican congressman from the state, Miami Mayor Carlos Gimenez, former President Barack Obama’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Sarah Saldana, and a sheriff from St. Johns County will also speak at the event. Fox correspondent Steve Harrigan will report live from Florida following the event.