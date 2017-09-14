Syfy Orders George R.R. Martin’s ‘Nightflyers’ to Series

George RR Martin
George R.R. Martin’s “Nightflyers” is nearing a series order at SyfyVariety has confirmed with sources.

Based on Martin’s novella of the same name, the story follows eight maverick scientists and a powerful telepath who embark on an expedition to the edge of our solar system in the hopes of contacting alien life. They travel aboard The Nightflyer – a ship with a small tightknit crew and a reclusive captain. But when terrifying and violent events begin to take place they start to question each other, and surviving the journey proves harder than anyone thought. The network revealed they were developing the novella as a series back in May. It was previously adapted into the 1987 film of the same name.

From Universal Cable Productions, “Nightflyers” will be executive produced by Gene Klein, David Bartis, and Doug Liman of Hypnotic. Jeff Buhler will write the script and also executive produce along with Alison Rosenzweig and Michael Gaeta of Gaeta Rosenzweig Films. Lloyd Ivan Miller and Alice P. Neuhauser of Lloyd Ivan Miller Productions will also executive produce with Robert Jaffe producing.

Martin will not be involved with the series, as he is working on finishing “The Winds of Winter,” the sixth installment in his “Song of Ice and Fire” book series, which serve as the basis for HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

