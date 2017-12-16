Watergate Series in the Works at Netflix From George Clooney, Matt Charman

A limited series exploring the Watergate scandal is currently in the works at Netflix from Matt Charman, George Clooney, and Grant Heslov, Variety has learned from sources.

Charman, who co-wrote the screenplay for the Oscar-winning Steven Spielberg film “Bridge of Spies” with Joel and Ethan Coen, will serve as the writer on the eight-part limited series, which will delve into the stories of certain key figures in the infamous scandal. Clooney and Heslov will executive produce, with sources telling Variety that Clooney may also direct part of the series should Netflix pick it up. Sonar Entertainment will produce. Sonar inked a first look deal with Clooney and Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures last year.

The Watergate scandal began in June 1972 when five men were arrested for breaking into the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee at the Watergate complex in Washington D.C. The subsequent investigation revealed a cover up initiated by high-ranking White House officials that eventually forced the resignation of President Richard Nixon in 1974.

Charman is repped by CAA and Michael McCoy in the UK, Jeffrey Silver, and attorneys Gretchen Rush and Dan Fox. Smokehouse is repped by CAA.

Charman recently reteamed with Spielberg and “Bridge of Spies” producer Marc Platt to develop a feature on legendary newscaster Walter Kronkite. Charman, who received an Academy Award nomination for his work on the “Bridge of Spies” screenplay, is also attached to produce the World War II action movie “Liberty Road.” In addition, he is executive producing MGM’s Adolf Eichmann story “Operation Finale,” starring Ben Kingsley and Oscar Isaac.

This marks the second foray into television for Clooney and Smokehouse in recent months. In November, it was revealed that Clooney is attached to star in and direct a limited series adaptation of the novel “Catch 22” from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content. Clooney will star in the role of Colonel Cathcart. The series is being eyed for an early 2018 shoot. The episodes of that series were co-written by Luke Davies and David Michôd, who will also executive produce. Richard Brown and Steve Golin will executive produce for Anonymous Content along with Clooney and Heslov under their Smokehouse Pictures banner.