Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian has spent so much time on TV during the past decade that he’s decided to launch his own production venture, Corner Table Entertainment.

Zakarian, a regular on Food Network, has partnered with Key Group Worldwide in the company that will focus on scripted and unscripted projects for TV, digital and mobile outlets. Corner Table has a production space in midtown Manhattan complete with a kitchen.

“I am very excited to produce dynamic content for the modern audience,” Zakarian said. “I have a passion for discovering new talent as well as continuing to collaborate with established personalities in food, entertainment and lifestyle.”

Zakarian hosts Food Network’s competition series “Cooks Vs. Cons.” He’s also a regular judge on “Chopped” and has been an “Iron Chef” winner. As a restaurateur he’s known for New York’s Lambs Club and National eateries and Atlantic City’s Water Club.

Key Group is a PR venture founded by New Line Television alum Jaret Keller. Corner Table already produces Zakarian’s SiriusXM series “Food Talk.”

“The current media landscape has tremendous potential for big ideas and quality storytelling,” said Keller.