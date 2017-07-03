Man Accused of Killing Fox Exec Gavin Smith in 2012 Found Guilty of Manslaughter

John Creech was found guilty on Monday of voluntary manslaughter in the 2012 death of Fox executive Gavin Smith.

The former 20th Century Fox distribution exec’s remains were found in a shallow grave in the Angeles National Forest in the Antelope Valley in November of 2014 — about two and a half years after he was reported missing.

Creech, a 44-year-old convicted drug dealer, was found not guilty of first-degree and second-degree murder in the killing, but was found liable for voluntary manslaughter. He faces up to 11 years in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 19.

A jury began deliberating on Friday. One juror was replaced when a male juror failed to return to court on Monday, forcing deliberations to start from scratch.

According to NBC4, Deputy District Attorney Bobby Grace told the jury in his closing argument that Smith “was executed in cold blood by this defendant, who hit him repeatedly in the face.”

Creech insists Smith, a 57-year-old married father of three, was having an affair with his estranged wife, Chandrika Cade. He found Smith and his estranged wife in a parked car (allegedly by using a cell phone with GPS) and claims he beat him to death in self-defense. He faced a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole.