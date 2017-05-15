‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoffs: George R.R. Martin Shares New Details

The man behind the “Game of Thrones” franchise, George R.R. Martin, scribbled in his blog Sunday evening to shed some light on HBO’s follow-up plans.

Although the original announcement earlier this month stated that four writers were working on potential spinoff pilots the “Thrones” story, Martin wrote that there is a fifth story in the works.

“We had four scripts in development when I arrived in L.A. last week, but by the time I left we had five,” he wrote. “We have added a fifth writer to the original four.”

The four writers previously announced are Max Borenstein (“Kong: Skull Island”), Jane Goldman (“Kingsman: The Golden Circle”), Brian Helgeland (“Legend”), and Carly Wray (“Mad Men,” “The Leftovers”). Martin did not reveal the fifth writer’s name, but wrote that apart from himself and “Thrones” experts Elio Garcia and Linda Antonsson, “I don’t know anyone who knows and loves Westeros as well as he does.”

Martin did not reveal which subjects the new works will cover, but he did nix two fan theories: Ser Duncan the Tall and Aegon the Unlikely; and Robert’s Rebellion.

“We’re not doing Dunk & Egg. Eventually, sure, I’d love that, and so would many of you. But I’ve only written and published three novellas to date, and there are at least seven or eight or ten more I want to write,” Martin wrote. “We’re not doing Robert’s Rebellion either. I know thousands of you want that, I know there’s a petition… but by the time I finish writing ‘A Song of Ice & Fire,’ you will know every important thing that happened in Robert’s Rebellion.”

Martin also took issue with the term “spinoff” which has been applied to the new pilot scripts that are in the works. “We are not talking ‘Joey’ or ‘AfterMASH’ or even ‘Frazier’ or ‘Lou Grant,’ where characters from one show continue on to another,” he wrote. “Every one of the concepts under discussion is a prequel, rather than a sequel. Some may not even be set on Westeros. Rather than ‘spinoff’ or ‘prequel,’ however, I prefer the term ‘successor show.’ That’s what I’ve been calling them.”

“Game of Thrones’” seventh and final season is set to premiere July 16.

Read the full blog post here.