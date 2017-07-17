‘Game of Thrones’ Star Teases Major Reunion in Season 7 (SPOILERS)

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the Season 7 premiere of “Game of Thrones”

One of “Game of Thrones” most beloved pairings could be reuniting in Season 7.

Jerome Flynn, who plays sellsword-turned-knight Bronn, told Variety that while his character has always fought for whoever pays him the most, Tyrion Lannister’s return to Westeros could make the skilled mercenary change his ways.

“He’s never going to put all his eggs in one basket for sure,” Flynn said. “I think an interesting–it looks likely with Tyrion coming over with Daenerys that the lines will be blurred for him, possibly. But what he’s going to do about that I have no idea.”

Tyrion and Bronn first met in Season 1, when Bronn agreed to be Tyrion’s champion in his trial by combat at The Vale. The two then struck up quite the friendship, with Bronn accompanying Tyrion all the way to King’s Landing, serving as Tyrion’s trusted bodyguard and friend. The last time the two saw each other was in Season 4, when Bronn told Tyrion that he would not serve as Tyrion’s champion in his trial by combat against The Mountain.

In the intervening seasons, Bronn has spent a lot of time with Jaime Lannister, Tyrion’s older brother. In addition to teaching Jaime swordfighting–which he had to re-learn after the loss of his hand–Bronn also traveled with Jaime to Dorne to rescue his daughter, Myrcella, and to Riverrun to help end the rebellion of “Blackfish” Tully. But as we saw in the Season 7 premiere, Tyrion is officially back in Westeros, meaning he and Bronn could reunite for more drinking and singing.