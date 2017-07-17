‘Game of Thrones’ Star Teases Major Reunion in Season 7 (SPOILERS)

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
Bronn Tyrion Game of Thrones
Courtesy of HBO

SPOILER ALERTDo not read if you have not watched the Season 7 premiere of “Game of Thrones

One of “Game of Thrones” most beloved pairings could be reuniting in Season 7.

Jerome Flynn, who plays sellsword-turned-knight Bronn, told Variety that while his character has always fought for whoever pays him the most, Tyrion Lannister’s return to Westeros could make the skilled mercenary change his ways.

“He’s never going to put all his eggs in one basket for sure,” Flynn said. “I think an interesting–it looks likely with Tyrion coming over with Daenerys that the lines will be blurred for him, possibly. But what he’s going to do about that I have no idea.”

Tyrion and Bronn first met in Season 1, when Bronn agreed to be Tyrion’s champion in his trial by combat at The Vale. The two then struck up quite the friendship, with Bronn accompanying Tyrion all the way to King’s Landing, serving as Tyrion’s trusted bodyguard and friend. The last time the two saw each other was in Season 4, when Bronn told Tyrion that he would not serve as Tyrion’s champion in his trial by combat against The Mountain.

Related

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 1

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Premiere Is Show’s Most-Tweeted Episode of All Time

In the intervening seasons, Bronn has spent a lot of time with Jaime Lannister, Tyrion’s older brother. In addition to teaching Jaime swordfighting–which he had to re-learn after the loss of his hand–Bronn also traveled with Jaime to Dorne to rescue his daughter, Myrcella, and to Riverrun to help end the rebellion of “Blackfish” Tully. But as we saw in the Season 7 premiere, Tyrion is officially back in Westeros, meaning he and Bronn could reunite for more drinking and singing.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad