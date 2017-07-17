‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Premiere Is Show’s Most-Tweeted Episode of All Time

The premiere of “Game of Thrones” Season 7 on Sunday night has become the show’s most-tweeted episode of all time, garnering over 2.4 million tweets.

According to Twitter, the most-tweeted characters included Arya Stark — whose actions involving the Frey family was also a top-tweeted moment — Daenerys Targaryen, Sansa Stark, Cersei Lannister, and Jon Snow. Another top moment was Daenerys and Tyrion’s landing at Dragonstone.

Ed Sheeran’s cameo on the show also received a lot of attention, driving 7% of the conversation, though reactions were mixed, according to audience tracking company Fizziology. Some audience members described his appearance and hearing him sing as distracting and taking them out of the universe.

Viewers also appreciate Arya Stark, referring to her as “bada—” and “savage.” The show’s strong female characters also inspired fans to tweet “the future is female.”

Reactions to the premiere were slightly more negative than last year’s premiere due to Sheeran’s appearance on the show and general indifference, although the overall increase in Tweets constituted an 18% increase over last year’s premiere conversation.

Some of the most-quoted lines included “Winter is here,” “Winter is coming,” “The North remembers,” “Leave one wolf alive, the sheep will never be safe,” and “Shall we begin?”

New episodes of “Game of Thrones’s” penultimate season will air Sundays on HBO.