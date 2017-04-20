HBO has released photos for the highly-anticipated seventh season of “Game of Thrones.”

The 15 photos released show everything from Cersei (Lena Headey) sitting on the Iron Throne with her brother Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) at her side, to Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) gathering with her supporters Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), Varys (Conleth Hill) and Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson), to a look at the breakout from Season 6, Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey).

Season 6 of “Game of Thrones” ended with Cersei finally seizing the Iron Throne — after blowing the High Sparrow, Queen Margaery and a large chunk of King’s Landing to hell, Jon Snow being crowned the new Lord of Winterfell after the Battle of the Bastards against Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), and Daenerys finally — after 6 television years — setting sail for Westeros to reclaim the throne she believes is rightfully hers.

“Game of Thrones” Season 7 begins July 16, and will be the penultimate season of the uber-popular fantasy series. The season will consist of seven episodes with the eighth and final season expected to be six. The premiere date for the seventh episode was infamously revealed through a live stream of a block of ice slowly melting to reveal the date.

See all 15 new photos for “Game of Thrones” Season 7 below: