‘Game of Thrones’ Star on Last Two Episodes of Season 7: ‘We’re Past the Point of Singing’

SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading if you have not seen Season 7 Episode 5 of “Game of Thrones,” titled “Eastwatch”

Any “Game of Thrones” fans hoping to hear Bronn do some singing this season like he has in the past are probably out of luck.

According to Jerome Flynn, who has played the top-notch cutthroat since Season 1, Bronn probably will not have much to sing about with the remaining two episodes of this season. “I think the brevity of where we’ve got to in the storyline, perhaps the singing–we’re past the singing point,” Flynn told Variety with a laugh. “So I doubt it, but you never know.”

In this week’s episode, we see the aftermath of Bronn knocking Jaime off his horse as Jaime was charging Daenerys and her dragon at the loot train battle. According to Flynn, Bronn’s motivations are mostly financial but occasionally some genuine concern slips through.

“I think there’s a mixture of stuff that he finds hard to separate,” he said. “There’s a complexity to Bronn. I think he denies the heart that he has in him, but it manages to get out. But would he have made that journey and run towards Jaime riding toward a dragon spitting fire if he was not owed a castle? I doubt that. Yet, I would say there’s something there as well.”

Also in this week’s episode, Bronn helped arrange a secret meeting between Jaime and Tyrion, who currently serves the woman trying to take the Iron Throne from Cersei. Afterwards, Jaime and Cersei discuss striking a temporary peace with Daenerys, but Flynn doesn’t believe Cersei will be able to let sleeping dogs lie. “I think [peace] is possible. I think it’s possible but I have to think with what’s fueling Cersei it’s probably unlikely,” he said. “And there’s a lot in play and a lot about to happen, and I’m not sure what does happen. I’ve avoided knowing too much about the story because I’m a fan. I learn what I need to learn and otherwise I like to see what’s going to happen.”

“Game of Thrones” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.