‘Game of Thrones’ Recap: The Starks Get Revenge — and a Long-Awaited Secret is Revealed

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “The Dragon and the Wolf,” the Aug. 27 episode of “Game of Thrones.”

It was so long coming that it was almost anticlimactic, but in the Season 7 finale — after a season of skulking in hallways and complicating viewers’ understanding of the relationship between Arya and Sansa — the Stark sisters revealed their plan to entrap Littlefinger in a public defense of his crimes. Bran was the chief witness, Sansa the judge, and Arya the executioner: With a swipe of the Valyrian steel knife that was first used against Bran, Arya slashes open Petyr Baelish’s throat so that he bleeds out in the great hall.

Fortunately, that was the only major death of the episode. (Well, the wight kidnapped from beyond the wall was killed, too, but not after some more maniacal screaming.)

