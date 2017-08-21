‘Game of Thrones’ Delivers an Astonishing Episode of Ice and Fire

TV Critic @soniasaraiya
'Game of Thrones' Recap, Season 7,

An icy confrontation brings Dany and Jon closer together and claims a surprising victim

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Beyond the Wall” the Aug. 20 episode of “Game of Thrones.”

It’s not always easy to tell what’s happening in any given episode of “Game of Thrones,” but Sunday night’s episode “Beyond the Wall” was an exception. During the extra-long episode’s climactic finale, the Night King killed a dragon! And then hauled it out of the water, with the apparent goal of turning it into… a zombie dragon. The episode’s final moment shows us Viserion’s eye opening — to reveal creepy peepers that are the same icy blue as the White Walkers’ eyes. 

Never a dull moment in Season 7!

Full recap to come… 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad