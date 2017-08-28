‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Finale Tops Trump, VMAs in Nielsen Social TV Ratings

TV Ratings: 'Game of Thrones' Tops
Courtesy of HBO

The “Game of Thrones” Season 7 finale beat out MTV’s Video Music Awards and President Donald Trump to lead Nielsen’s weekly social content ratings.

Game of Thrones” drew 4.175 million social interactions Sunday night in the United States, according to Nielsen — 3.093 million on Facebook and 1.082 million on Twitter. The VMAs, also on Sunday night, were second with 3.961 million social interactions (1.702 million Facebook, 2.259 million Twitter). President Trump’s Monday address to the nation on the state of the war in Afghanistan came in a distant third with 1.158 million interactions (601,000 Facebook, 557,000 Twitter).

Rounding out the top-10 non-sports programs were BET’s “Black Girls Rock 2017” (424,000 interactions), USA Network’s “WWE Monday Night Raw” (374,000), USA Network’s “WWE SmackDown!” (240,000), CBS’ “Big Brother” Wednesday (211,000), Telemundo’s “8 Premios Tu Mundo” (195,000), CBS’ “Big Brother” Sunday (189,000), and CBS’ “Big Brother” Thursday (187,000).

“Game of Thrones” posted its most-watched episode Sunday night, drawing 16.5 million viewers over linear cable and streaming. In linear viewing only, Sunday’s finale averaged 12.1 million total viewers according to Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers — a 36% increase over the Season 6 finale, which drew 8.9 million viewers in 2016.

Friday night’s pay-per-view fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor topped Nielsen social ratings for sports with 26.983 million interactions — 23.832 million Facebook and 3.151 million Twitter. The NFL’s preseason matchup between the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns on ESPN was second in sports with 623,000 interactions.

