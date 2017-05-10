Poll: Which ‘Game of Thrones’ Story Should Be Made Into a Prequel Spinoff?

Big news for “Game of Thrones” fans broke last week: HBO is meeting with four different writers to explore multiple possibilities for a “Thrones” spinoff.

It wouldn’t be surprising if one of those potential spinoffs were a prequel, pulling from one of the many stories George R.R. Martin has already dreamed up. One obvious one would have to be Robert’s Rebellion, which has been referenced throughout the series and could even bring back fan favorites, like Robert Baratheon and Ned Stark, as younger leaders.

There’s also Aegon’s Conquest, which would call for plenty of dragons and show a Westeros with the Targaryen family as the strongest house in the land. Easy fodder for a prequel, though, would be the Tales of Dunk and Egg, told in a series of novellas by Martin.

The Brotherhood Without Banners, though they appeared briefly in the show, would additionally be rife with material for a closer look in a prequel. And if you’re looking for destruction, the Doom of Valyria could easily be a big-budget hit, showing the catastrophic event that demolished the Valyrian Freehold.

Which story would you most like to see with its own prequel spinoff? Weigh in below! Do you have a different idea? Let us know in the comments.