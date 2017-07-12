‘Game of Thrones’ Poll: Who Will Take the Iron Throne?

With Season 7 of “Game of Thrones” soon here, the biggest question of the series may soon be answered: who will ascend to the highest position in Westeros?
A betting man may put his money on Daenerys Targaryen, who commands a vast army, a loyal council, and, oh, just her three now fully grown dragons. There’s also the cunning Cersei Lannister, who ended the previous season as Queen of the Seven Kingdoms — albeit in a reluctant victory.
Though Jon Snow, a popular candidate, could prove that he knows something after all and take the throne. And then there’s the conniving Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish, who revealed to Sansa Stark last season that he yearns for the throne.
Meanwhile, winter has officially come in Westeros. Will chaos reign with the Night King taking the Iron Throne? If his White Walkers can get through the wall, it seems like it could be likely. But there are other candidates — potential dark horses like Euron Greyjoy and Jaime Lannister — who could also step in and win the spot.
Who will you be placing your bets on when “Game of Thrones” Season 7 premieres on HBO on July 16? Weigh in below, and let us know in the comments if we missed your pick.
Cersei already sits on the Iron Throne. The question is whether anyone can unseat her, not whether she can attain it. Jaime has zero interest in taking it from her, though he might be motivated to kill her if she becomes too tyrannical.
The Night King doesn’t give two hoots about the Iron Throne. If he reaches King’s Landing, he’ll just destroy it.
John doesn’t care about sitting on the Iron Throne and is unlikely to leave the North, anyway. Daenerys is the one who really wants to sit on the throne, but I think she will quickly be redirected to fighting the White Walkers. Whether she gets to sit on the throne first (or afterward) is really dependent on how quickly Winter sets in. I also think she’d be the one most amenable to allowing her nephew to retain the North, which would eliminate any real conflict between them, since it’s all under one family, then.
Petyr doesn’t have a chance. In fact, I’d be unsurprised if both he *and* Sansa died this season (unless she suddenly becomes relevant to holding the Wall). The show is getting rid of all extraneous characters who lack the skills necessary to fight the White Walkers (which makes the massacre at King’s Landing in last season’s finale perfectly logical from a story point of view). In case anyone forgot, the actual name of the original book series is “A Song of Ice and Fire.” The real war has never been over the Iron Throne.
Euron who?