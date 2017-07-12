‘Game of Thrones’ Poll: Who Will Take the Iron Throne?

With Season 7 of “Game of Thrones” soon here, the biggest question of the series may soon be answered: who will ascend to the highest position in Westeros?

A betting man may put his money on Daenerys Targaryen, who commands a vast army, a loyal council, and, oh, just her three now fully grown dragons. There’s also the cunning Cersei Lannister, who ended the previous season as Queen of the Seven Kingdoms — albeit in a reluctant victory.

Though Jon Snow, a popular candidate, could prove that he knows something after all and take the throne. And then there’s the conniving Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish, who revealed to Sansa Stark last season that he yearns for the throne.

Meanwhile, winter has officially come in Westeros. Will chaos reign with the Night King taking the Iron Throne? If his White Walkers can get through the wall, it seems like it could be likely. But there are other candidates — potential dark horses like Euron Greyjoy and Jaime Lannister — who could also step in and win the spot.

Who will you be placing your bets on when “Game of Thrones” Season 7 premieres on HBO on July 16? Weigh in below, and let us know in the comments if we missed your pick.