“Game of Thrones” star Iwan Rheon has been cast as the lead in Marvel’s “Inhumans” series for ABC.

Rheon recently starred as the villainous Ramsay Bolton on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

Based on the classic Marvel comic book characters created by by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, “Inhumans” tells the story of a race of super-powered beings who first appeared in Marvel Comics publications in 1965. Inhuman characters appeared last season on ABC drama “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.” The new series, however, will not be a spinoff of “SHIELD.” It will focus on Black Bolt, the leader of the Inhumans, and his family.

Rheon will play Maximus the Mad, Black Bolt’s younger brother — intelligent, charming and articulate, he comes across as man of the people but secretly covets power. Rheon’s character was memorably killed off of “Game of Thrones” toward the end of last season.

“Iwan’s ability to be charming, roguish, and still completely unexpectedly dangerous were all the different sides we needed to bring the character to life. We’re thrilled to have him on board,” said Jeph Loeb, head of Marvel Television and executive producer.

“Inhumans” is set to premiere this fall on ABC, which gave it a straight-to-series order last year. The first two episodes will premiere in IMAX theaters before the broadcast debut. Produced by Marvel Television and ABC Studios, the series is executive produced by Scott Buck, who will serve as showrunner. Buck is also executive producer and showrunner on Netflix’s upcoming Marvel drama series “Iron Fist.”