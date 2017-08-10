‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Crashes Leslie Jones and Seth Meyers’ Watch Party (Watch)

Leslie Jones gave Seth Meyers an earful about “Game of Thrones” in a segment called “Game of Jones.”

In the video, Meyers and Jones sit down together on a sofa in front of a table filled with popcorn and chips, and turn on the television. The “Late Night” host calls Jones “a young, nerdy, white 12-year-old” when it comes to watching the HBO show.

At one point, Meyers asks Jones about Jaime Lannister, to which she replies, “I feel like he a one-arm bandit right now, Mr. Gold Finger.”

Moving to a shot of Bronn, Jones yells out, “This is the gangster right here!” She then turns to Meyers and says, “Bronn is the dude in the hood that knows where all the one-dollar cigarettes is.”

The “Saturday Night Live” star’s commentary also extends to Bran (“They just really need to get a blood test on him because I just think he high”); Arya Stark (“She’s coming home, they all together homie”); and the White Walkers (“Those was while folks”).

Then Meyers questions Jones about her feelings for Lord Varys. “Varys is like the girlfriend that you don’t know if she really your home girl or not, because one minute she supporting you and got your got, but then the next minute you hear about some bullsh— she said to somebody else about you,” Jones says.

The comedian continues to bash Varys when Conleth Hill, who plays the character, crashed the viewing party in full “Game of Throne” attire. “Are you kidding me? That’s the Varys dude,” Jones says as she screams and hugs Hill. The three proceed to watch the rest of episode together.

